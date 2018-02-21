Counting Kindness – CuddleCots

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly nine years ago, Demitri and Heather Wilson’s baby girl, Kennedy Milan, was stillborn. Now, they work to comfort and serve those who find themselves in the same, unthinkable position through Kennedy’s Angel Gowns and CuddleCots.

CuddleCots are cooling devices for parents who have gone through the tragic loss of a child, usually in the hospital. CuddleCots give the gift of time to families.

The Wilson’s discovered and researched CuddleCots on their own. They are made in England and none were in Hampton Roads when they found out their Kennedy would be stillborn.

Thousands of hospitals around the world use these devices and now there are two in our area – one at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the other at Sentara Leigh to help families through the bereavement process.

Heather, Demitri and the hospitals are discovering there is a great need for CuddleCots, Sadly, they have been used many times since arriving a few weeks ago. Cost ranges from $3,000 to $5,000 for each CuddleCot. The money comes from Kennedy’s Angel Gowns fundraisers – named for Kennedy Milan. Now, her legacy lives on.

The next fundraiser for Kennedy’s Angel Gowns and CuddleCots is The Angel Ball.

Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach.

For tickets and information, visit www.kennedysangelgowns.org