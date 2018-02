COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — Dozens of Atlantic Menhaden fish were found washed up onto Corolla Beach Wednesday morning.

Tricia Smith with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says they were called out to the shore around 9 a.m. to investigate the situation.

Smith says they don’t have an exact number of how many fish washed ashore and they are still working to figure out how the fish got there.

