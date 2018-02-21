Ahmad Caver is ODU’s MVP and his recent run has been “mind boggling”

NORFOLK (WAVY) — When you talk about candidates for Conference USA player of the year, look no further than Old Dominion’s MVP, point guard Ahmad Caver.

“We’ve got a number of guys that are very valuable to our team, but none of them are more valuable than Ahmad,” coach Jeff Jones said.

That’s high praise from coach Jones, a former college point guard himself. Caver has put together a stellar season. He’s second in the conference in minutes played, assists and steals.

But there is one stat line that stands out to Jones.

“I just think when you look at his assist to turnover ratio in the last 4 or 5 games, it’s mind boggling,” Jones said.

In those last five games, Caver has 41 assists and a mere two turnovers. His assist to turnover ratio is the best in the conference and 4th in the nation.

“The number one thing I look at in the stats is turnovers, my turnovers,” Caver said. “After every game I look to see if I had a turnover, one or two or something like that, cause I hate turning the ball over.”

Forward Trey Porter added, “He does a great job leading the team. Our team would not be anywhere near as good as it is without him, he gets everybody involved and doesn’t turn the ball over.”

Old Dominion allows the fourth fewest points of any team in the nation, that’s out of 351 teams, and coach Jones says a lot of the credit goes to Caver.

“In my estimation he’s the best defensive point guard in Conference USA,” Jones said. “When you look at the way we play defense, he’s kind of the tip of the spear so to speak, he’s doing it in every phase of the game.”

ODU has won five games in a row and is tied for second place in the conference. On the horizon are road games against Marhsall and Western Kentucky.,

“I think we are going in focused knowing that we’ve got to play better than last time against Marshall even though we won against them. Against Western, we’ve got to play much better, too.”

Middle Tennessee remains in first place in C-USA, 1.5 games ahead of ODU and WKU and 3.5 games ahead of Marshall.