2 people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Kitty Hawk.

Kitty Hawk police say Ronald Ray Lee was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on South Croatan Highway when he went into a skid trying to stop at a traffic light, and lost control.

Lee and hit passenger, 56-year-old Pamela Faye Roop, were thrown from the motorcycle and seriously injured. They were both taken The Outer Banks Hospital after the crash.

Police say Roop was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Lee has been cited for careless and reckless operation of a vehicle and driving while license revoked.