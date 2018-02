NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man with 12 prior felony convictions is now facing 18 years in prison for cocaine and firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Clarence L. Lyons distributed cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin in Newport News last February. Lyons, 44, was typically armed while he was dealing the drugs.

Lyons was arrested Feb. 24, 2017 at a Newport News hotel. He pleaded guilty in November to the charges.