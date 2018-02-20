Dr. Katherine Rowe named first female president of William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Katherine Rowe was introduced Tuesday morning as the 28th president of William & Mary.

Rowe is currently a provost and dean of the faculty at Smith College in Massachusetts. She will be the first woman in William & Mary’s 325-year history to be president.

Rowe will succeed Taylor Reveley — who is retiring this year after being president for the last 10 years. Rowe said in a statement on William & Mary’s website:

Under President Taylor Reveley’s outstanding leadership over the past decade, William & Mary has become a model of intentional, mission-driven innovation in higher education. The vision of William & Mary conveyed to me over the past months, by everyone I met in this community, is so compelling: a deep appreciation of history and tradition; a commitment to fostering inclusive communities of teaching, learning and research; and an understanding of the value of change and innovation to advance a liberal arts mission. These commitments are essential to a university’s continued excellence in the 21st century. I am resolved to further that vision as we work together in the coming months and years.”

Rowe has served in education for quite a number of years, and has been touted as a leader in digital innovation for the liberal arts.

She cofounded Luminary Digital Media — which launched an app of the classic Shakespeare story “Macbeth.” It’s an app designed to enhance student engagement of the story.

Stay with WAVY.com for more coverage of this announcement.