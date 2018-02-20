Vigil held in remembrance of woman fatally shot at York Co. Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of a woman shot and killed at a York County Walmart remembered her life on Tuesday at a vigil.

Last week, 37-year-old Jean Bryant died at the hospital after investigators say her wife, Cindy Bryant, shot her in the store’s parking lot.

Bryant worked at the Walmart Vision Center in the store.

Store employees, including those who were with Bryant when she was confronted by her wife, attended the vigil.

“They were out here because they loved Jean as much as we loved Jean. They’re suffering like we’re suffering,” said Bryant’s mother, Dellajean McCray, about the number of people who showed up.

McCray says her daughter had worked at the center for about a year and had been married to Cindy Bryant for about 3 years.

She says her daughter had a huge heart and was friendly with everyone she met.

McCray says her daughter leaves behind five children. The oldest is 18 and will be graduating from high school, and the youngest is five years old.

McCray won’t be silent about her daughter’s death, which she says could’ve been prevented.

“Enough is enough. When they knocked at my door, they knocked at the wrong door,” she said.

McCray says she wants justice, not just for her daughter, but for all victims of violence.

Now, she wants changes.

Court documents say Cindy Bryant bought bullets inside the same Walmart before returning and confronting Jean.

McCray says it’s easy for people to get guns so lawmakers should consider making it harder to buy ammunition.

“Make them hard for them to buy! Don’t make it free spirit like bubble gum! Make them fill out papers and wait! Do background checks! Whatever it takes to make it work!” she said.

McCray says she won’t be silent about her daughter’s murder or any other type of violence.

She wants the community and nation to unify and work towards decreasing violence.

She says she’s going to get more involved in community activism so other families won’t go through similar tragedies.

McCray is pleading with those who do turn to violence to put the weapons down, because once you pull the trigger, you don’t get a second chance.

“Put down these guns. Stop destroying families. Stop breaking up homes. Stop hurting mothers who have to stand in front of TV cameras pleading,” she said.

Donations for Jean Bryant’s family are being collected at the Vision Center at the Walmart on George Washington Memorial Highway in York County.

Her funeral is on Friday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus at 6030 Anderson Lane in Hampton.