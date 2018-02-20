Two Norview Middle students arrested for school threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation into recent school threats around the area has led to two more arrests of students, this time at Norview Middle School.

Norfolk detectives say an 11-year-old sixth-grader and a 13-year-old seventh-grader were both arrested for threats made toward their school.

The 11-year-old, who detectives say is a girl, is facing a class 6 felony for social media threats of death or bodily injury to a person or persons on school property.

The 13-year-old, a boy, is facing a class 1 misdemeanor for verbal threats, saying he was going to send a bomb to school, according to police.

These are the fourth and fifth arrests of students in Hampton Roads in just over 24 hours. Four of those students were middle schoolers — three in Norfolk and one in Virginia Beach.

A Lake Middle Taylor Middle School student was arrested Monday and charged with a class 6 felony, and a Virginia Beach Middle School student was also charged by police.

A 17-year-old Smithfield High School student has also been charged with a felony for social media threats, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation revealed the student did not have the “means to actually carry out the threat” in that case, according to Lt. Tommy Potter.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested and charged in Southampton County for a threat that was made on Sunday.

Threats have also been investigated in middle and high schools all over the region, from northeastern North Carolina to the Peninsula.

