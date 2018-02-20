Teen charged in Hampton shooting that injured girl

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a teenager has been arrested in a December 2017 shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.

Eighteen-year-old Quayshawn J. Gaskins is charged with unlawful wounding for the shooting, which police say happend Dec. 5 inside a home on Laguard Avenue.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting. Police said in December a teenager was handling a firearm when the gun went off, and the girl was shot.

Police say Gaskins was arrested this week without incident.