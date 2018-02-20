Sofia Goggia wins Olympic downhill, Lindsey Vonn becomes oldest female medalist

Gold: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

Silver: Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)

Bronze: Lindsey Vonn (USA)

Italy’s Sofia Goggia won the Olympic downhill gold medal Wednesday (Tuesday evening ET) in PyeongChang.

Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second, .09 seconds slower than Goggia. Lindsey Vonn was third, earning her first Olympic medal since 2010.

“Sofia was untouchable today,” Vonn said on NBC.

Vonn, 33, became the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine skiing medal.

It was the third career Olympic medal for Vonn, who won the downhill gold medal and super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She missed the 2014 Sochi Games with a right knee injury.

Two other U.S. skiers finished in the top 10. Alice McKennis was fifth, while Breezy Johnson was seventh.

Before the race, Vonn posted on social media that it would “most likely” be her last Olympic downhill.

The next Alpine skiing race is men’s slalom on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher will race for his third gold medal in PyeongChang.

Vonn is expected to return to the snow Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. It could be the first—and only—event that Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin both enter in PyeongChang.