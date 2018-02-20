Smithfield HS student arrested for threatening social media post

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield High School student has been arrested for posting threatening statements on social media.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is charging the 17-year-old student with a felony. Although the Sheriff’s Office did not go into detail on the nature of the threat, they did confirm it was made toward the high school and its students. The investigation revealed the student did not have the “means to actually carry out the threat,” according to Lt. Tommy Potter.

School officials in Isle of Wight County said they were not able to comment on any potential disciplinary action for the student.

The student’s arrest comes amid a series of reported threats against local schools and school districts.

