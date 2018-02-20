Second suspect indicted for 2010 Virginia Beach murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach Grand Jury just indicted a second suspect for a 2010 murder. Tuesday, 25-year-old Tramonte Hines was indicted for charges of first degree murder and robbery.

“It’s a relief,” said Matt Murphy. “This is finally coming to a point where justice is going to be held.”

It’s been more than seven years since tragedy struck the Murphy family. It was December 19, 2010 when 41-year-old Jeannie Murphy walked in on an alleged robbery at the Jr. Market on South Lynnhaven Road. She tried to run away, but was shot and killed. She was simply there to buy some beer.

“It’s been difficult,” Murphy’s brother Matt said. “She was my big sister and she lived right around the corner. She was very easy to talk to and [was] always there for me. Having her not around has been a big change.”

Murphy was shot in the back and shoulder. Detectives followed every lead and in 2015 silently indicated Alex Jenkins on murder. Prosecutors now say Jenkins’ co-conspirator was Tramonte Hines.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Murphy’s son Nicholas Cortez added. “I’m glad that it finally happened, because for a while we weren’t sure. I honestly thought it was never going to go to trial.”

Jenkins and Hines are no strangers to the law. Hines is currently serving an 83-year sentence in prison for a robbery and sexual assault the same month Murphy was killed.

Jenkins is serving a nine-year sentence for robbing a Virginia Beach convenience store just weeks before Murphy was shot. He denies being involved with the robbery at the Jr. Market.

“They have no physical evidence saying I was there,” Jenkins said from jail. “The video doesn’t show I was there.”

Jenkins will be on trial for Murphy’s murder next month.

“I never said I was involved in this case that they got me charged for,” Jenkins added. “They got me charged, like I said I committed this crime. I never said that I committed this crime.”

“It was a week after my birthday and five days before Christmas. It would be a rough time for anybody,” said Murphy’s son.

“Her not being here over the years, those times we will never bet back,” Matt Murphy added. “There have been nieces and nephews born. My daughter born. There were weddings that she was never a part of.”

Family knows the arrests won’t bring Jeannie back, but they hope it will ease the pain.

“The thought of someone being held responsible for this horrific act makes me feel better,” Murphy said.