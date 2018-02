NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A school was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Newport News.

Dispatchers say the crash happened on Fort Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.

No children were on the bus at the time, and no one was hurt, according to dispatch. The bus was from York County.

Police have not said how the crash happened, or whether anyone faces charges. Stay tuned for updates.