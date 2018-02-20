PyeongChang Week 1: History making and record breaking performances

Week 1 of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang was filled with history making and record breaking performances.

Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, while 17-year-old Vincent Zhou was the first figure skater to land a quad lutz. Nathan Chen also made history, tallying the highest-ever technical score in Olympic competition.

Chris Mazdzer won the first ever United States single luges medal and Norway’s Aksel Lund Svinda was the oldest person ever to capture a skiing gold medal. Red Gerard also became the first-ever Winter Games gold medalist to be born in the 2000s.

On the ice, Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson found the back of the net twice in six seconds against the Olympic Athletes from Russia, setting the record for shortest time between goals scored by any player in Olympic history.

Check out all the history making and record breaking performances from Week 1 of the 2018 Games in the video above.