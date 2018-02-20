Police: Threat toward Norview Middle posted to social media

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are investigating a threat made on social media toward Norview Middle School.

Police say additional officers have been assigned to the area around the school as a precaution. The reported threat comes the morning after several schools received similar threats

Two middle schoolers were arrested as police investigated the threats.

Police say posting threats on social media is a a Class 6 felony that can result in up to 12 months in jail as well as a $2,500 fine.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.