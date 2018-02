HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for a suspect who broke into a pizza restaurant.

Police say the break-in happened Saturday night at Andrea’s Pizza Restaurant on West Mercury Boulevard.

The suspect reportedly broke the glass of the door and rummaged around the inside the restaurant.1100 block of West Mercury Boulevard

However, police say nothing was reported missing.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.