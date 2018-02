PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man has serious injuries following a shooting in the city Tuesday night.

An officer in the area notified others about the shooting after hearing gunshots in the 3200 block of Brighton St. at 8:36 p.m.

Police arrived moments later and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He’s been taken to local hospital with serious injuries.

