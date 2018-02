HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a man is in custody for allegedly robbing a Walgreens from last month.

Brian Robert Bohringer is charged with robbery and burglary while armed for the Jan. 26 incident. It is unclear what may have been taken during the robbery.

Bohringer is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

