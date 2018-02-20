Olympic Hockey Day 12 Preview

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Men’s Tournament

United States vs. Czech Republic, 10:10 p.m. ET, CNBC | LIVE STREAM

The U.S. came into the tournament with several speedy forwards in order to play an up-tempo style, while the Czechs look to clog up the neutral zone and slow things down. Whichever team can dictate the pace will likely come out on top and advance to the semifinals. The U.S. finally got some offense from someone other than Ryan Donato in its game vs. Slovakia — although he did pitch in two goals of his own — as Mark Arcobello, James Wisniewski and Garret Roe were able to find twine. The Czech Republic enjoyed a day off to rest: a luxury earned with a perfect record in the preliminary round.

Depth will be critical, as both teams will need the entire roster in order to force the opponent out of its comfort zone. The winner will be rewarded with two opportunities to compete for a medal.

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Norway, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Norway won for the first time since the 1994 Games to advance to the quarterfinals but now have the “privilege” of playing against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. While Norway had to play a tightly-contested, physical game against Slovenia, Pavel Datsyuk, Ilya Kovalchuk and the rest of the OAR squad enjoyed an off day to rest up. If Norway has plans on an enormous upset, it will need a herculean effort and then some to keep this competitive.

Canada vs. Finland, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Finland fell just short of earning a bye to the quarterfinals, but after a 5-2 win vs. South Korea, it eventually got there. Eeli Tolvanen has been a dynamic offensive player, showing the Nashville Predators that they made the right selection with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. Canada will be looking to slow the Finns down and play a physical style but might not have the right combination of size and speed like years past. The winner will get the chance to compete for a medal.

Sweden vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m. ET, USA Network | LIVE STREAM

Sweden can truly appreciate the value of its bye: While the Swedes rested up in preparation for their quarterfinal matchup, Germany needed overtime to beat Switzerland 2-1 and will have less than 24 hours to recover for its next game. These two sides met in the preliminary round, and though Sweden escaped with a 1-0 victory, the contest was decided by a matter of inches as the Germans rang the pipe multiple times throughout. Tired but with momentum on its side, Germany will feel good about getting a second bite at the cherry, while Sweden will hope its fresh legs make the difference to earn a semifinal berth.



Women’s Tournament

Bronze Medal: Finland vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia, 2:40 a.m. ET, USA Network | LIVE STREAM

These two teams met in the preliminary round. Though Finland won their first meeting 5-1, OAR has gained confidence with two strong performances against Sweden and Canada. If Yelena Degachyova had buried a rebound opportunity in the first period, the outcome in the semifinals could have been different. Meanwhile, Finland was outclassed in the semifinals, as Team USA put together a complete 60-minute effort.

Will OAR be able to carry momentum from its previous two games, or will Finland be able to erase the feeling from its last tilt?



From Day 11 at the Olympics

Men’s Tournament

United States 5, Slovakia 1 | Read Recap

Norway 2, Slovenia 1 (OT) | Read Recap

Finland 5, South Korea 2 | Read recap

Switzerland 1, Germany 2 (OT) | Read recap

Women’s Tournament

Sweden 6, Korea 1 | Read recap

Switzerland 1, Japan 0 | Read recap