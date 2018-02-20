ODU to settle sexual assault lawsuit filed by former student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University plans to settle a lawsuit filed by a former student for the way, she says, the school handled her reported rape back in 2014.

The attorney for the university has not said what’s in the agreement, but according to court documents, the two parties told the court about the settlement last week.

A jury trial was scheduled to start Tuesday morning in U.S District Court in Norfolk, but the judge told the attorneys that he planned to dismiss the lawsuit. The victim sought $75,000 in damages and changes to how campus police investigated sexual assaults.

The case stemmed from a reported sexual assault in the victim’s dorm room back in 2014. The complaint accused the school and campus officers of interrogating the victim, identified as Jane Doe, for nearly eight hours, despite needing medical help. Police questioned her alleged attacker, but never filed charges.

Earlier this month, a judge denied a motion by the university to throw out the case.

WAVY.com reached out the attorneys on both sides to get a comment on the settlement did not heard back from them.

