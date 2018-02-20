Norfolk police investigating possible threat at Blair Middle School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A possible social media threat to Blair Middle School is under investigation by Norfolk Police.

Police say they received a 911 call about a possible threat to the school around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday night and immediately launched an investigation.

So far, police haven’t released details about the possible threat, but they’re ramping up security at the school as a precaution.

The investigation into the Blair threats comes as students have been arrested at both Lake Taylor and Norview middle schools in the city.

Norfolk detectives say an 11-year-old sixth-grader and a 13-year-old seventh-grader were arrested at Norview. The 11-year-old female sixth-grader was charged with a felony for the threats.

A Lake Middle Taylor Middle School student was arrested Monday and charged with a class 6 felony, and a Virginia Beach Middle School student was also charged by police.

They say anyone who’s found posting threats on social media will be charged with a class 6 felony.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.