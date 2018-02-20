Two Norfolk neighborhoods picked for $112M coastal improvement project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Norfolk neighborhoods will be taking part in a project aimed at reducing flooding.

City officials say the Chesterfield Heights and Grandy Village neighborhoods have been selected to take part in the $112 million Ohio Creek Watershed Project.

Officials say the city was awarded a $112 million grant from the National Disaster Resilience Competition for the project.

According to the city’s website, the project will explore various “landscape and hardscape options” to curb flooding impacts.

A meeting is being held Wednesday night at the Grandy Village Learning Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.