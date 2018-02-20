Newport News police investigating second shooting Tuesday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting happened in the Wilson section of the city, Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers say the received the emergency call just before 6 p.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Maple Avenue.

The gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to dispatchers.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is the second shooting that happened in Newport News Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. police responded to a shooting on Lassiter Drive and found a gunshot victim dead on the scene.

