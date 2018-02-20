Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-264 in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has blocked lanes on Interstate 264 West in Virginia Beach, causing delays.

It is unclear exactly how many cars may have been involved, but traffic cameras showed several in the middle of the highway.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crach was past Rosemont Road and near Old Toll Plaza. Four travel lanes were closed, but drivers were seen getting by along the far right shoulder.

