Mueller files new charge against lawyer accused of lying to investigators

DANIEL ARKIN, NBC News Published:
Robert Mueller
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Mueller has produced hundreds of thousands of documents, copies of data from 36 electronic devices and gathered 2,000 "hot" documents in the government's case against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. Mueller's investigators made copies of information on cell phones and hard drives and disclosed the existence of 15 search warrants and other requests in their investigation of Trump's former campaign chairman and his deputy, according to a new court filing made Friday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed a new charge against an attorney accused of lying to investigators in the Russia investigation.

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged for making false statements about his communications with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, according to a court document obtained by NBC News.

Gates and his longtime business associate, former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, were charged in October with money laundering, conspiracy and other offenses after being investigated by Mueller.

The new charge was announced Tuesday, just days after Mueller brought charges against 13 Russian nationals accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Van Der Zwaan is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday afternoon.