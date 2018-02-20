Julia Mancuso hits the slopes with former Olympians

Julia Mancuso finally made her way over to the mountains of PyeongChang to enjoy some skiing. She recruited some former Olympians to join her and compete in what they call the “Old Person Olympics.”

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women's American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more.