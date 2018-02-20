‘I hate smelling it’: Norfolk mother frustrated about leaking raw sewage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Residents in the Young Terrace apartments are concerned about leaking raw sewage.

A 10 On Your Side camera captured remnants of it behind several Young Terrace Apartments.

It’s just steps from several back doors and a playground.

Chandris Andrews is tired of seeing and smelling it.

“You can see like the tissue, the waste, everything just coming out of the sewer,” she said.

A different 10 On Your Side viewer sent us an email concerned about children not being able to play outside and clothes not being hung outside, all because of the smell.

Those are concerns shared by the mother of three.

“I hate smelling it. So I really hate for my children to have to go through that,” Andrews said.

Andrews said she has complained to the rental office but now feels forgotten.

“It’s like we’re out here, this is low income for the most part and it’s like whatever.”

Andrews said she’s frustrated and hurt. She wants someone in authority to step up and fix what’s broken.

“Try to put yourselves in our shoes and try to understand what we’re going through,” she said. “We are people and we want to be treated fairly.”

Although no one from the Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority was available for an on-camera interview, 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings spoke to their communications manager by phone twice on Tuesday.

During the first call, Jennifer Moore said crews determined there was a sewage backup on their property impacting two buildings.

But about two hours later Moore called to say that after using equipment to flush the system, it was determined that there was no blockage on the NRHA property but they’re now working with the city to determine the source.

Moore said crews are putting lime on the grassy areas to address any bacteria from the back up.

Late Tuesday afternoon Moore sent WAVY the following update:

Hi Brandi, A quick update in addition to my conversation with you on the phone: · Our contractor will be on-site tomorrow afternoon to complete an inspection of the plumbing and vacuum the sewer if necessary. (Note that our staff performed a water jet maneuver to clear the lines and determined there was no blockage). · The affected area has been properly cleaned/cleared of all sewage and lime has been out down to minimize any order. · We are working with the City of Norfolk to ensure that this issue has been resolved and does not persist Jennifer W. Moore

Communications Manager