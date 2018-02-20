Hertford deputies question juvenile about social media post

HERTFORD, Va. (WAVY) — The Hertford County’s Sheriff’s office confirmed they questioned a female juvenile after she reportedly shared someone else’s social media post about a rumored school shooting.

Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes says the Instagram post wasn’t necessarily threatening in nature, but did refer to a rumored shooting in Hertford County School on Feb. 22.

Authorities haven’t been able to track down where the post originated, but are working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to find the source.

They say extra deputies have been assigned to all public, private and Christian schools in wake of the threats. Law enforcement went to every school in the area on Tuesday to show support.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.