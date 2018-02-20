Golf and skiing part of fun when not participating in Olympic events

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – When covering the Olympics there are highs and lows. Sometimes you win a gold, sometimes you don’t qualify for the medal round. The same is true when covering the Olympics. Sometimes you interview a star, and then other times you find yourself looking for something to do.

Our Olympics reporter Aaron Nolan found that something to do in his favorite pastime.

It’s the final Monday of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and by the looks of the crowds in the mountain cluster, it’s a lazy Monday.

Several hit the slopes at Yongpyong. At the bottom of one hill is cluster of houses. It’s the nation’s village.

The Team USA house is there, Team Switzerland house is there, the Swedish house is there, but on his way out, Aaron found something that caught his eye: video golf. He had to stop and play nine.

Golf is extremely popular in South Korea and this place is not purely an arcade. This is full swings, full chips and even putts.

Every screen is built around a room. It’s perfect for a party of four. Nine holes cost, 17,000 won…or about 16 bucks.

In the end, Aaron’s team had no birdies and all bogeys.

Maybe it’s closer to real life than he would like.