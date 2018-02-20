Former HRRJ employee claims jail violated her rights when she was fired in 2016

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former manager at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is suing the jail and two of its officials, claiming her termination violated her constitutional rights.

Kathryn Crocker was the Human Resources Manager at the jail when she was let go in October 2016. She worked there for five years.

Crocker’s lawsuit — filed Friday in Norfolk — names the jail, former Interim Superintendent Bob McCabe and current Assistant Superintendent Linda Bryant.

Crocker says Bryant told her she was fired for mishandling an investigation into claims of sexual harassment by a female officer against her male supervisor.

The lawsuit says Crocker was denied due process, and seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages, back pay, and reinstatement of her former post.

10 On Your Side has contacted Bryant for comment and has not heard back.