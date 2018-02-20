Finnish skater comes from a family of Winter Olympians

It takes years of dedication and skill to get to the Olympics. But in the case of the Peltonen family, Olympic genes also don’t seem to hurt.

Finland’s Emmi Peltonen will make her Olympic debut in the ladies’ short program. But this isn’t anything new for the Peltonen family. PyeongChang is the ninth Olympics that someone in their family has competed in since 1968.

Peltonen’s grandfather Esa Peltonen represented Finland in ice hockey at four Olympic Games from 1968 to 1980. Her father Ville also played for Finland, attending the 1994 Lillehammer Games, the 1998 Nagano Games, the 2006 Torino Games and the 2010 Vancouver Games.

It was her attendance at the 2006 Games that introduced her to figure skating. She went because her father was competing, but after her mother surprised her with an outing to the ladies skating competition, Peltonen’s trajectory started forming, she told reporters in Pyeonghang. She did some gymnastics and ballet, but figure skating became her main interest.

Even though her grandfather and father couldn’t make it to PyeongChang, they did give her some advice.

“They said, ‘Just take it all in and go out there and have fun. This could be a one-time thing in your lifetime, so just get everything out of it,’” Peltonen told reporters in PyeongChang.

“I want to skate and have fun,” she added. “I don’t want to take the pressure of anything really. I just want to enjoy it.”