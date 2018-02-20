Ex-Navy sailor sentenced for series of sex acts with minor under age of 13

Related Coverage Navy sailor charged with rape of minor under age 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former member of the U.S. Navy will serve more than 32 years in prison for sexual acts committed with a girl under the age of 13, including rape.

Matthew Robert McMeans, 27, of the 4300 block of S. Fir Court in Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty to three counts of forcible sodomy — victim under age 13, two counts of aggravated sexual battery — victim under age 13, rape — victim under age 13, object sexual penetration and use computer to commit sex offense with minor, on Oct. 3, 2017. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 90 years in prison with 57 and 6 months suspended, leaving 32 years and 6 months to serve.

While McMeans pleaded guilty, evidence would have incriminated him had the case gone to trial, according to a release from Colin D. Stolle, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach

McMeans started engaging in the sex acts with the minor starting on May 25, 2015, according to the release. McMeans then left town for a month due to his employment with the Navy, but returned and engaged in sex acts with the same minor multiple times in June and July of 2015.

On at least one occasion, he used Snapchat to contact the girl.

The timeline of contact jumps to July 4, 2016, when McMeans engaged in sexual contact with the minor at a party. The contact ended on Jan 27, 2017, when McMeans was reported to police by a family member after he tried to solicit nude photos of the girl via Facebook Messenger.

McMeans was arrested shortly after the reported incident and confirmed many of the details of the Facebook conversation while being interviewed by police.