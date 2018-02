NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatch received the emergency call around 6:30 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of E. 26th Street and Villa Circle.

Police say the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene following the crash, according to investigators.

