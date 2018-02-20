Arrest made, second suspect wanted, for Virginia Beach murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested one person and have identified a second suspect in a recent Virginia Beach homicide.

19-year-old Jayln Harris was found shot inside a vehicle in the 700 block of 16th Street on Feb. 13. The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon. Harris died the next day.

Family members told WAVY News 10 Harris graduated from Landstown High School last year and had a four-month-old baby girl.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Henry Smith III on February 16 and charged him with accessory after the fact – class 1 or 2 felony homicide.

Detectives have warrants for the arrest of 30-year-old Andre’Jeru Bernard Bigby for second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but they are still looking for him.

If you see Bigby or know where police may be able to locate him, please call Virginia Beach Police.