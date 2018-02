NORFOLK (WAVY) – Things are starting to get very interesting around Scope these days. The Admirals won their third straight game, beating the Jacksonville Icemen 5-4 in overtime, thanks to Christian Horn’s game-winning goal in the extra session.

With the win, the Admirals remain in sole possession of fifth place in the ECHL South division, four points behind the fourth-place Orlando Solar Bears. The top four teams from each division make the playoffs.