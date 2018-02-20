2 kids dressed as ‘tall man’ unable to gain admission to ‘Black Panther

CARSON, Calif. (KXAN) — We’ve all tried to sneak into a movie theater, but trying to get a 2-for-1 deal by dressing up as an extra tall person isn’t common.

Over the weekend, two boys decided to get a “2 for 1 at black panther” at a Black Panther showing in the Los Angeles area. In the viral Snapchat video, one boy climbed atop the other’s shoulders, and who then dons a long trench coat and bowler hat to really pull off their look as convincing,

The two boys inside the trench coat, dressed as ‘a tall man’ hey took the escalator up to the movie theater. When they tried to buy a ticket, however, they were exposed. The theater employee just said, “You have to get down, man.” She was, alas, not fooled.

The video was also shared by Twitter user @stevelikescups, and has received much acclaim across the web and from children in trench coats everywhere.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018