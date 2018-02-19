Woman sentenced for stealing from local union’s ‘sick and distressed’ fund

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth woman will serve 14 months in prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from a local labor union’s “sick and distressed fund,” nearly wiping it out.

Tamika Bullock, 39, pleaded guilty back in November to the scheme, which she committed while serving as the union’s secretary-treasurer in Sept. 2015, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Norfolk.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 684 set up the fund, which is supported by voluntary contributions, to help members who are sick and/or out of work.

According to prosecutors, Bullock stole $24,600 in total from the union, with more than $21,400 stolen from the “sick and distressed” account. She would make false statement’s about the fund’s balance at monthly financial meetings, reporting the balance up to $15,000 higher than what was accurate.

Bullock then used the money to pay for a cruise and other items, prosecutors say.