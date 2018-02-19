Va. Beach middle schooler arrested for social media threats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach middle school student has been charged by police for threats made on social media, according to Virginia Beach Public Schools officials.

This marks the second arrest of a Hampton Roads middle school student in 24 hours in connection to threatening social media posts. A 14-year-old seventh-grader faces felony charges for alleged threats towards fellow students at Lake Taylor Middle School in Norfolk.

Virginia Beach Middle School’s principal, Dr. Sandra Brown, said administrators were made aware of the post after students had left for the day on Monday.

Police were able to immediately identify and charge the student, according to Brown.

Here’s her full message to the school community:

Good evening, parents. This is Dr. Brown, principal of Virginia Beach Middle School. Late this afternoon, after students had gone home for the day, school administration and our School Resource Officer were made aware of a post on social media referencing violence against our school. The student who made the post was immediately identified and was charged by police. In addition, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken here at school. In light of recent events, we must be even more vigilant when talking to our young people about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat – even as a joke – face very real consequences. I ask that you take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role in keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. I would like to thank the person who came forward this afternoon and the police who took immediate action. Finally, thank you for your continued support of Virginia Beach Middle School.

Both arrests come as authorities in the area investigate similar threats made to several different schools.

