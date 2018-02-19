Three teenagers rescued from car after collision with truck in NC

POWELLS POINT, N.C. (WAVY) — Three teenagers needed to be rescued from their car after they collided with a pickup truck on Caratoke Highway Sunday.

N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brady White says the juveniles were pulling out of Elan Vacations to head north on the highway around noon when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign.

A southbound pickup truck struck their car on the driver’s side and the three juveniles were trapped inside the car before being rescued by first responders.

Two of the teens were airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the third was transported by an ambulance, according to White. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Outer Banks Hospital and has since been released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing and charges have not been filed yet.