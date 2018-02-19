Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir take back gold, Shibutanis continue U.S. dance tradition with bronze

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won ice dance gold on Monday, making them the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history. They won two golds in PyeongChang, including the team event, two silvers in Sochi four years ago, plus ice dance gold on home ice in Vancouver.

Virtue and Moir set a short dance record score on Sunday, and set another high score in free dance and overall points to earn back their Olympic crown. Their character-driven, passionate performance to “Moulin Rouge!” even has an endorsement from the film’s director, Baz Luhrmann.

In their Olympic debut, two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France came away with a silver medal. (They actually won the free skate and set a new record score at 123.35 points.) Papadakis and Cizeron fought through a wardrobe malfunction in the short dance to hold onto their silver medal position. It’s the first Olympic ice dance medal for France since 2002. The French duo skated to Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” to showcase their lyrical, flowing and contemporary style.

Brother-sister ice dance team Maia and Alex Shibutani continued the tradition of U.S. ice dance medals at the Games by earning their second bronze in PyeongChang. They contributed both the short and free dances of the team event to help the U.S. contingent to bronze. Their free dance, set to “Paradise” by Coldplay, is the third installment of their Trilogy concept; they say it’s the most personal story they’ve ever displayed on the ice.

This bronze builds on a trend started in 2006, when Tanith Belbin (now White) and Ben Agosto took home the first ice dance medal for the U.S. in 30 years. Meryl Davis and Charlie White captured silver in 2010 and in 2014 were the first U.S. ice dance team to win gold at the Olympics.

More to come. In the meantime, catch in-depth analysis of the ice dance event from Kristi Yamaguchi, Ben Agosto and Charlie White.