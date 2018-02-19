Team USA squeaks into team pursuit semifinal

U.S. speed skating finally caught a break, advancing to the team pursuit semifinal in the fourth and final spot. In what has been an abysmal performance in the oval for the U.S. in PyeongChang, the women’s team pursuit squad will now have a strong shot at a medal.

Representing the United States were Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, and Mia Manganello. Carlijn Schoutens is the alternate for the team and can be used in the next round. The U.S. were not initially scheduled to compete in the event, but received a spot once quota spots were reallocated.

In the semifinal, the Americans will face off against the Dutch women.

The Netherlands set a new Olympic record in the qualification heats, breaking their own record from Sochi.

Japan and Canada will meet in the other semifinal.

The semifinals will take place Wednesday, Feb.21.