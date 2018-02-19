Some school districts using Presidents Day for snow makeup

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Normally, local school districts would be closed for the Presidents Day holiday.

However, many kids in Hampton Roads will be in the classroom Monday to make up for all those snow days last month.

Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk and Gloucester are the districts that will see a normal school day. Meanwhile, Portsmouth, Williamsburg, Chesapeake and Isle of Wight schools will remain closed.

Virginia Beach has also made adjustments to its schedule for Presidents Day — and the next few months.

Two snow storms in January — one of which featured blizzard conditions — caused schools to be canceled for several days.

