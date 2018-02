SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle Monday afternoon in Suffolk.

City spokeswoman Diana Klink described the accident, which happened at 3:30 p.m. at Bridge Road and Lee Farm Road, as “extremely minor.”

Diana Klink also says there were about 47 students on board the bus, but fortunately no one was injured.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.