Police investigating reports of threats made to local schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local police departments are investigating a series of threats made to a handful of different schools.

Norfolk police said Monday they were investigating threats made on social media toward Lake Taylor Middle School. Police said they are working with Norfolk Public Schools officials to make sure students are safe.

Hampton police said they were alerted to a possible threat for Monday at Bethel High School — and similar threats circulating on social media about Kecoughtan High School.

The threat for Bethel was found to have been not credible, and according to police, no information has made the threat against Kecoughtan credible either.

Security has been increased at both schools as a precaution. Hampton police issued the following statement Monday morning concerning the threats:

With the speed of social media, rumors and inaccurate information can spread very quickly. While social media can also be very helpful at times, this appears to be two incidents where it was not. We encourage all parents to talk with their children regarding the proper utilization of social media as well monitoring their children’s social media usage for accountability purposes. For those who are unaware, Hampton City Schools has a Safe School Hotline. This phone line has been installed to receive calls 24 hours a day from students, parents, or concerned citizens who have information about potentially dangerous activity on school grounds or school-related activities. We highly encourage our community to use this hotline when they feel there is a concern. The Safe School Hotline is 757-727-2255.

Several 10 On Your Side viewers noted the threats in Hampton and Norfolk Monday morning. The reported threats come days after possible threats were made to schools in Southampton County and Elizabeth City.

Norfolk police say anyone with information on threats is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.