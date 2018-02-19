Norfolk State and Hampton pick up wins on “MEAC Monday”

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 15 points to lead five Norfolk State players in double figures and the Spartans pulled away in the second half for a 76-62 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Jamerson hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, his sixth game this season with at least five 3s. Steven Whitley had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Nic Thomas also scored 12, Preston Bungei had 11 points and Alex Long 10 for Norfolk State (11-17, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

The Spartans led 41-39 with 15 minutes left, but Jamerson hit a 3 and Long had a dunk before Bunge converted a 3-point play that made it 53-43 about four minutes later. Rayshawn Neal’s putback pulled South Carolina State within six points with 9:45 to play, but Jamerson hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead into double figures for good.

Damani Applewhite scored 14 points to lead South Carolina State (9-19, 5-8).

The Spartans made 16 of 25 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 free throws in the second half.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – Kalin Fisher had 10 of his career-high 37 points in overtime and Hampton knocked off conference-leading Savannah State 114-102 on Monday night.

The Pirates (15-14, 10-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) won their sixth straight as the Tigers (13-15, 10-3) lost their second in a row. Savannah State dropped into a first-place tie with North Carolina A&T at 10-3.

Hampton trailed 85-77 with nearly six minutes left in regulation before closing the period on a 15-7 run to force overtime. Malique Trent-Street’s free throws for Hampton capped the second-half scoring at 92-all with 28 seconds left.

The Pirates opened the extra period with a 10-2 run to lead 102-94. Savannah State closed within 106-102 before Hampton scored the final eight points.

Jermaine Marrow added 20 points and Charles Wilson-Fisher scored 15 for Hampton.

Jahir Cabeza had 20 points, Zach Sellers scored 19 and Alante Fenner added 18 for Savannah State.