Norfolk police investigating threats made toward Lake Taylor Middle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are investigating threats made on social media toward Lake Taylor Middle School.

Several 10 On Your Side viewers noted the threats Monday morning. Police say they are working with Norfolk Public Schools officials to make sure students are safe.

The reported threats come days after possible threats were made to schools in Southampton County and Elizabeth City.

Norfolk police say anyone with information on threats is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.