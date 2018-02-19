Newport News man gets 138 years in deadly home invasion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, after he was sentenced to 138 years for a deadly home invasion.

A 32-year-old woman was killed and another was injured in May 2014. Police said the two women were home with children between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, as well as two men.

Jason Robles was arrested a week after the deadly incident. Police charged him with several counts, including second-degree murder, abduction and malicious wounding.

Court documents filed in 2014 said three armed suspects broke into the home and forced four adults to get on the floor. The suspects allegedly talked about killing the adults and setting the house on fire.

Court records show sentencing for Robles included 40 years for murder, 10 years each for three abduction counts and 20 years for malicious wounding. None of the time was suspended.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.