Man in hospital after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man is in the hospital after a shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bayhead Drive Monday evening.

Dispatchers received a call around 5:38 p.m. for a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.