Man facing life sentence for killing friend during 2016 burglary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing a life sentence after jurors found him guilty of murdering his friend during a 2016 robbery in Virginia Beach.

The Office of Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said evidence found Garry Ta’sheen Hamlin, Deandre Womack and Michael Scott went to burglarize a home in Oceanfront area.

The three mean held two French exchange students who lived there at gunpoint, demanding their property.

Prosecutors say Hamlin fired a gun during the incident, inadvertently hitting Scott in the head. Scott fell dead and landed on one of the students, who was then hit by the same bullet.

Jurors last week convicted Hamlin of multiple charges: first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, malicious wounding, armed burglary, conspiracy, wearing a mask, and use of a firearm (four counts). His sentencing has been fixed at life plus 99 years.

Womack was found guilty last April of several charges — including murder — in connection to this incident.

Prosecutors say Hamlin has previously been convicted of crimes including assault and battery, destruction of property, brandishing a firearm and tampering with a vehicle.

Hamlin is scheduled to be sentenced June 11, 2018.