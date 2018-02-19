Man convicted of charges connected to 2016 fatal robbery plot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury last week convicted a man of several charges in connection to a murder during a 2016 incident at a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

Anton Nelson Joshua was found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted robbery, use of a firearm and conspiracy. Joshua is facing 29 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Joshua was part of a robbery plot that went awry, and resulted in the death of 18-year-old Taiwan Simon. Marquel Leary pleaded guilty to murder in this case last July.

Prosecutors say Leary got members of a group together to “get back” at Frederico Roundtree — after he believed Roundtree had stolen a gun from his friend.

Five others charged in connection with this incident have already pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Joshua has been previously convicted of assault and battery and distribution of marijuana.